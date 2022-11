Gas reserves in the Ukrainian underground storages (USF) amount to 14 billion cubic meters.

This follows from a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukraine enters this winter with 14 billion cubic meters of gas in its USF and 1.3 million tons of coal in warehouses. This resource is enough to get through the winter stably. This applies not only to gas and coal but also to fuel. In conditions where there is an increase in the import of diesel and gasoline generators, we understand that the demand for fuel may increase. But the Ministry of Economy does not foresee its shortage. The government is in constant dialogue with fuel networks and closely monitors the balance of imports and consumption," said the Prime Minister during the government meeting Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, imports in recent months amounted to about 700,000 tons per month, and this allows us to meet the needs of consumers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 7, the season for extracting gas from USF began in Ukraine.

As of the beginning of November, 14.5 billion cubic meters were accumulated in USF.

Ukraine plans to receive two billion cubic meters of gas from the United States during the 4th quarter of 2022 - the 1st quarter of 2023.