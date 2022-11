The Pentagon does not currently plan to supply Patriot systems from the U.S. to Ukraine. This was announced by the spokesman of the U.S. Department of Defense, Pat Ryder, the Voice of America reports.

"Air defense remains a top priority for the U.S. Department of Defense and the international community when it comes to supporting Ukraine. As for Patriot batteries from the U.S., we do not currently plan to supply Patriot batteries to Ukraine," the official said.

During the briefing, Ryder was asked if the U.S. would play any role if a U.S. ally decided to send its Patriot system to Kyiv.

Ryder replied: "I don't want to speak on behalf of other countries, but it's a sovereign decision by the countries. Since this also applies to NATO countries, I assume that it will also be part of the alliance discussion. Again, we will continue to work closely with the international community to determine what Ukraine's defense needs are and to meet them."

It will be recalled that Germany offered Poland the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems after a missile fell in Poland during a Russian attack on Ukraine and two people were killed.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it would be better if the German Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems were placed in Ukraine, but the decision is up to Germany.