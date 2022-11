Over 40% of household consumers regain electricity in Kherson by now – Regional Military Administration

As of Tuesday evening, power supply was restored to 41% of household consumers in Kherson.

This was announced by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych on Telegram on November 29.

Today, electricity supply has already been restored in the central part of the city and microdistricts: KhBK, Shumenskyi, Tavriiskyi, and Ostriv," he wrote.

The official noted that the city hospital named after Luchanskyi received power supply and power was also supplied to the railway.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the European Union will send a batch of generators and transformers to Ukraine to restore the energy grid.

As earlier reported, on November 23, Russia conducted another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Traditionally, the targets of the occupiers were energy infrastructure facilities.

Their damage as a result of the attack led to the fact that the vast majority of subscribers in the entire territory of Ukraine found themselves without access to electricity.

For a whole day, the country lived in the mode of large-scale power outages, but as of the second half of November 24, the situation was brought under control - the energy grid of Ukraine began to gradually recover.