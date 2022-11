The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed the board members of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Vladyslav Volovyk and Elena Boichenko.

This is stated in Governmental Order 1065 dated November 25, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"To prematurely terminate the powers of Vladyslav Volovyk and Olena Boichenko of the joint-stock company Naftogaz of Ukraine," it says.

In September 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the director of personnel management and social policy of the company Olena Boichenko and adviser to the chairman of the board of the company Vladyslav Volovyk as members of the Naftogaz board.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksii Chernyshov to the position of the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine from November 4.

On November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Vitrenko as the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In the first half of the year, the Naftogaz of Ukraine group increased its loss 34.6 times to UAH 57.2 billion.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, oil and gas storage, oil transportation, and gas supply to consumers.