The Cabinet of Ministers has exempted the Starlink stations from paying value added tax and import duty and plans to bring a large batch of them for the Points of Indestructibility.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last week, on the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Points of Indestructibility were launched throughout the country. Almost a thousand of them were opened by the State Emergency Service. These points have light, water, heat, communication. We are working to ensure that each such item is provided with a Starlink. Currently, the government is negotiating the possibility of buying a new large batch of thousands of starlings for Ukraine. Today we will also approve the necessary documents for starlings to be imported into Ukraine without duty and VAT. This will reduce their cost and provide them for as many people and organizations as possible," said Shmyhal.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on a Telegram channel that at a meeting on Tuesday the government exempted from VAT and import duties the main components for the production of electric generators, water filtering equipment, systems for providing satellite access to the Internet and inverters.

Melnychuk added that such a decision was made in order to provide health services at the proper level by providing healthcare institutions and the population with equipment for the sustainable supply (generation) of electricity and domestic producers with the necessary goods for the production of such equipment, as well as to provide equipment and communication for Points of Indestructibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers exempted imports of batteries and generators from VAT and import duties.