The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. No concrete decision has yet been reached, Allies are only holding a discussion on this issue.

The corresponding statement today in Bucharest was made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"On the issue of providing new systems, as far as Patriot is concerned, there is now a discussion about this," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, the discussion of the issue of transferring Patriot air defense systems also concerns not just supplying these complexes to Ukraine, but also adjusting the correct functioning.

The Alliance is also discussing that in case of transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine, it is necessary to provide them with ammunition and spare components for repair.

We will remind, earlier today, November 29, in the capital of Romania, a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states took place.

Following the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance intends to continue to assist Ukraine, in particular with the supply of air defense equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, against the background of the incident with the fall of two missiles in Poland, Germany decided to transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Warsaw.

At the same time, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it would be good if these air defense systems were deployed on the territory of Ukraine. The decision rests with Berlin, he said.

And Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Germany to transfer these systems to Ukraine.