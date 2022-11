The Russian occupation army focuses on the maintenance of previously captured territories of Ukraine, but continues to try to advance in two directions in the east of the country.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, Russian troops are defending in order to restrain the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the day, 13 settlements of the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions were shelled from tanks and artillery of various types.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the occupiers focused all efforts on conducting offensive actions. Over the past day, an enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery firing on areas of 13 settlements.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired from artillery of various types. The positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Neskuchne and Prechiystivka were hit.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops are conducting defensive actions. The occupiers used tanks, mortars and all available types of artillery to fire on Ukrainian military and Ukrainian-controlled settlements.

In the Kherson and Kryvyi Rih directions, the Russians switched to positional defense. At the same time, the enemy attacks settlements on the right-bank part of the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian occupiers near 10 cities and villages in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

It also became known that the Ukrainian military hit the location of the Russians in the temporarily occupied Svatove, Luhansk Region. 20 occupiers were neutralized and about 30 more were wounded.

We also reported that dozens of defensive points were built by the Russians on the left bank of the Kherson Region, fearing a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the liberated Kherson.