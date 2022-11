During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 9 strikes on the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 9 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a position of an anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that the fire defeat was confirmed on November 27 in the areas of ​ ​ concentration of manpower of Russian occupiers in the settlements of Polohy, Tokmak and Basan, Zaporizhzhia Region and Lutuhyne in the Luhansk Region. Enemy casualties were up to 470 wounded, about 50 pieces of military equipment of various types and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Armed Forces shot down two enemy aircraft and eliminated another 480 Russian invaders. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of a full-scale invasion is 88,380 soldiers.

On November 25, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Ukrainian military "disabled" more than a hundred Russians, also destroyed enemy military equipment and 2 ammunition depots.