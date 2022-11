NATO Will Help Ukraine With Air Defense And Restoration Of Damaged Infrastructure - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) will continue to provide assistance and support to Ukraine amid military aggression from Russia. It concerns new deliveries of air defense equipment and the restoration of damaged infrastructure facilities.

The corresponding statement was made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following today's meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of the Allies in Bucharest, Novaya Gazeta quoted him as saying.

According to Stoltenberg, the failures of the Russian army at the front led to the Russian leadership trying to use winter as a weapon against Ukraine.

The Russian army is trying to destroy the critical and gas infrastructure of Ukraine in order to leave Ukrainians without electricity, water and heat before the start of winter.

"We need to support Ukraine, because we see that Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon of war, which brings a lot of suffering to Ukrainians," Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General said that today's meeting in Bucharest will allow the Alliance to use all the necessary assistance to Ukraine to respond to the challenges that Russia has posed to the country and its allies.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, November 29, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that his country will increase support for Ukraine and provide it with air defense systems in 2023.

Recall, on November 25, it became known that France sent to Ukraine 100 high-power generators. On the same day, the European Commission announced the transfer of a batch of transformers and generators to Ukraine.

We also reported that South Korea is preparing to transfer a batch of generator stations to Ukraine.