The United States provides another USD 53 million to restore Ukraine's power grid.

This is stated in the message of the U.S. Department of State, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the midst of Russia’s continued brutal attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Secretary of State Blinken announced today during a meeting of the G7+ on the margins of the NATO Ministerial in Bucharest that the United States government is providing over $53 million to support acquisition of critical electricity grid equipment,” the statement vsays.

According to the statement, this supply package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, vehicles and other key equipment.

It is noted that this assistance is provided in addition to USD 55 million for emergency support for the energy sector of Ukraine.

The Department of State emphasizes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the United States has sent almost USD 32 billion to help Ukraine, including USD 145 million to restore, support and strengthen Ukraine's energy sector amid ongoing attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, U.S. President Joe Biden instructed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to send an additional USD 400 million for military assistance to Ukraine.