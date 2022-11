Member of Parliament, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction) said that the Ministry of Economy worsened the forecast of GDP falling by 4 percentage points to 39% in 2022.

He told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

“The Economy Ministry has already adjusted the macro forecast of GDP falling in October to minus 39% year-on-year from minus 35% in September. This reflects what was in October, and does not yet reflect what was already in November," said Hetmantsev.

He does not exclude that the fall may be greater, because mass shelling of infrastructure by Russia influences an increase in emigration, which is also a negative factor for the economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dragon Capital has lowered its forecast of real GDP falling to 32% YoY in 2022 and expects a moderate devaluation of the hryvnia to 43 UAH/USD at the end of 2023.

The full text of the interview is available at the link: