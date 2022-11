President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the project of Odesa's candidacy for the organization of the international exhibition EXPO-2030 at the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Zelenskyy presented the application of Ukraine in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that this year Ukraine has become a world model of courage and billions of people on all continents have seen what Ukrainian invincibility means and why Russian terror will not achieve its goal.

And later, according to the President, the world community will see how Ukraine after victory will become an example of reconstruction, and the reconstruction of Ukraine will become the most important economic, technological and humanitarian project.

"And in 2030, when the Ukrainian reconstruction will already demonstrate a significant part of the planned results, it will be possible to see in Ukraine what humanity is capable of, when all peoples cooperate for peace and security, for the sake of development and a more convenient future for all people. And this, by the way, is the fundamental meaning of world exhibitions. So the reality of our country and the spirit of the World Exhibitions will coincide as much as possible. It is in Ukraine, in 2030," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that already Ukraine is attracting dozens of partner countries to restore, the total amount of work is more than a trillion dollars.

He also stressed that this year Ukraine proved with its export grain initiative that the Black Sea region is one of the key guarantors of the stability of the world, and Odesa is a large port with the social welfare of dozens of countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine claims to hold a world EXPO-2030 exhibition in Odesa.

Ukraine has submitted an application to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) for the EXPO-2030 in Odesa on October 15, 2021.

In February-April 2023, the BIE research mission will take place in Kyiv and Odesa.

In the capital, BIE representatives will study the motivation of Ukraine, in Odesa - they will get acquainted directly with the city that wants to host the exhibition.

A decision that will determine the winner will be made at the BIE General Assembly in November 2023.