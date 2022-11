Slovakia has handed over 30 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Minister of Defense of Slovakia Yaroslav Nad announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Glad to confirm that 30 Slovak BMP1 infantry fighting vehicles were donated to Ukraine based on ringtausch agreement with Germany. Thanks Christine Lambrecht for excellent coop,” the Minister wrote.

BMP-1 is the first Soviet serial armored tracked combat vehicle capable of floating and designed to transport the personnel of motorized rifle units to the battlefield, increase its mobility, weapons and protection on the battlefield, as well as for compatible actions with tanks in battle.

It was put into service as early as 1966.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Greece had begun shipping BMP-1 to Ukraine.