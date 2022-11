The LRU long-range multiple rocket launcher has arrived in Ukraine from France.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The 4th brother in the Long Hand family, LRU from France, has arrived in Ukraine! The Ukrainian army now is even more powerful for deterring & destroying the enemy. That is a visible result of friendship between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron," Reznikov wrote.

The Minister of Defense showed a photo of the MLRS, which is already in Ukraine.

The French LRU multiple rocket launcher is an upgraded variant of the American MLRS M270.

