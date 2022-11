The UK intends to increase support for Ukraine and provide air defense systems in 2023.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this in his speech at the Lord Mayor's banquet, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By supporting Ukraine, we will also intensify our European relations to overcome such challenges as security and illegal migration... We will support Ukraine as much as necessary. We will retain or even increase our military assistance next year. We will provide new air defense support to protect the Ukrainian population and the critical infrastructure on which it relies. In defending Ukraine, we defend ourselves," Sunak said.

The British Prime Minister also mentioned in the speech his visit to Kyiv and focused on the terrorist methods that the Russian Federation resorts to in the war against Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, I saw how Russia's attention shifts focus from bloody battlefield clashes to the mistreatment of civilians. This was recorded in the destroyed buildings and piles of debris lying on the streets, in the stories of rescuers I met in liberated Kherson, from torture camps to booby traps left in children's toys. As the world comes together to watch the World Cup, I've seen an explosive device hidden in a children's football with the aim of turning it into a weapon of war," Sunak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sunak in Kyiv promised to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns.

And also provide technology to counter deadly Iranian drones. In particular, it considers dozens of radars and electronic warfare against unmanned aerial vehicles.