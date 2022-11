Truce Now Will Mean That Russia Will Retain Occupied Territory - Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier believes that at the current stage of the war, peace negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are unacceptable. After all, such a dialogue legitimizes the loss of Ukrainian territories.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

Steinmeier calls "recommendations to conclude a truce now" frivolous. The truce at this stage, he said, "would justify the injustices that have already occurred."

"A truce now will mean that Russia will retain its occupied territory. And with it, both border violations, disregard for international law, and land grabs will be sanctioned," Steinmeier said.

Steinmeier condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and civilians. He calls such actions of the aggressor "part of the military strategy."

"We have not just a brutal, aggressive war against the Ukrainian army. But we have - and this becomes more noticeable, the closer to winter - a brutal attack on critical infrastructure and, of course, on civilians," the Federal President of Germany added.

