President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz the implementation of Ukraine's proposed peace formula.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Had a telephone conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Thanked him for supporting the Grain from Ukraine initiative. They also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and cooperation to protect Ukraine from Russian missile terror," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Scholz believes that at this stage Russia's victory in its war against Ukraine is already extremely unlikely. He noted that it was becoming increasingly clear that Russia "not only should not win this war, but it will not win it."

According to him, Berlin will support Ukraine as much as necessary - with financial, humanitarian assistance and the supply of weapons.

Scholz also said that the reconstruction of Ukraine will become a complex project "for generations," but this is also an opportunity to make it more advanced and modern than before the war, combining this process with approaching accession to the European Union.