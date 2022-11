The Air Force of Ukraine is ready for a possible massive missile attack by Russian troops. They urged Ukrainians not to panic, but to observe safety measures and respond to air alerts. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"Our troops are ready, missiles are loaded, we will respond, we will shoot down, as we always do. Of course, citizens also need to respond to air alert signals and respond to what the authorities say, who ask to follow the security measures that exist today for our country," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians are being warned about missile attacks, Russia has sent 12 ships to sea.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported that during the 9 months of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation launched more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine.