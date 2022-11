The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, said that the members of the Alliance will continue to provide unprecedented support to Ukraine. This applies to air defense as well as critical infrastructure. This was stated in a message on the NATO website on Tuesday, November 29.

Foreign ministers of NATO countries met in Bucharest (Romania) to discuss ways to strengthen support for Ukraine.

"NATO members provide unprecedented support to Ukraine, and they will continue to provide unprecedented support to Ukraine, including by helping it rebuild its gas and energy infrastructure. Of course, they will also continue to provide air defense of the state," Stoltenberg emphasized.

As early as tomorrow, the ministers will also consider the security situation in the Western Balkans and the Black Sea regions, and challenges related to China's policy and actions, the Alliance website said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 28, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Russia will continue to bomb Ukraine's critical infrastructure in order to deprive citizens of access to heat and light during the winter period.

On November 25, Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was responding with even greater brutality against Ukrainians because of his army's failures on the front lines.

On November 21, Stoltenberg said that the war in Ukraine will be long, but will end at the negotiating table.