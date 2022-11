The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the first 152 mm caliber shells produced by Ukroboronprom.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

"The Ukroboronprom state concern has prepared valuable gifts for the occupiers," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense specifies that the first Ukrainian-made 152 mm shells will reach the addressees in a few days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukroboronprom has developed a new demining device. The device looks like a pencil from the outside, it is effective in burning the metal shell of explosive objects thanks to the exothermic powder mixture. This causes the burning of the explosive substance, that is, neutralization.

Earlier, the Ukroboronprom state concern announced the successful establishment of the production of 122 and 152 mm caliber artillery shells and 122 mm mortar mines for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 10, Ukroboronprom announced the conclusion of an agreement with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, which provides for the creation of a joint defense cluster for the production and maintenance of military equipment.