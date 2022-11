The Odesa port plant (OPP, Odesa Region) has started shipping grain as part of the "grain initiative".

This is stated in the plant's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of today, the repurposing of the production capacities of JSC OPP regarding the shipment of grain from the Odesa Port Plant to sea transport for export has been completed. The first thousand tons have already been loaded into the ship's holds. The total amount of grain that will be shipped on this voyage will be almost 23,000 tons. This will be the first shipment of products loaded on sea transport from the Odesa Port Plant since the beginning of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea has been extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

OPP specializes in the production of ammonia and urea.

99.5667% of OPP shares belong to the state and are managed by the State Property Fund.