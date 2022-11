Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two enemy aircraft and eliminated another 480 Russian invaders. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion is 88,380 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of November 29 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 88,380 (+480) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 2,911 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 5,866 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 1,901 (+2) units,

MLRS - 395 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,

aircraft - 280 (+2) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,555 (+0),

cruise missiles - 531 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,423 (+7) units,

special equipment - 163 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 590 occupiers and several units of enemy equipment over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 87,900 of its soldiers.

On November 25, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Ukrainian military eliminated more than a hundred Russians, and also destroyed the enemy's military equipment and 2 ammunition depots.