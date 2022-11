The device, outwardly similar to a pencil, is intended for burning metal (DBM) SF-1. It can be effectively used for demining. This is stated in the press service of Ukroboronprom.

Thus, the device is effective in burning the metal shell of explosive objects due to the exothermic powder mixture. This causes the burning of the explosive substance, that is, neutralization.

"Developers are already working on the technology of remote use of the DBM SF-1 with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles. This will increase the quality of demining and save people's lives. It is important that the device is safe to use," the Ukroboronprom said in a statement.

It is noted that the company whose specialists developed the "pencil" received a certificate of obtaining the right to demining the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukroboronprom state concern announced the successful establishment of the production of 122 and 152 mm caliber artillery shells and 122 mm mortar mines for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, more than 270,000 explosive devices were defused on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, another 175,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine remain potentially dangerous.