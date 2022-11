French Development Agency Grants Ukraine Loan Of Up To EUR 100 Million On Preferential Terms

The French Development Agency granted Ukraine a loan of up to EUR 100 million on preferential terms.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 28, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhii Marchenko, and the Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France, Bruno Le Maire, signed an Agreement on providing Ukraine with a loan of up to EUR 100 million from the French Development Agency.

The funds will be directed to the general fund of the state budget to finance all priority expenditures, with the exception of defense expenditures.

The loan is provided on preferential terms: the interest rate is 1.04% per annum, and the final repayment of the loan is carried out 15 years from the date of the loan agreement (taking into account the grace period for deferring repayment of the loan for a period of more than 5 years from the date of the conclusion of the loan agreement).

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current financial situation in Ukraine, the need for additional financing and the priority areas of cooperation between the Governments of both countries.

At the same time, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine emphasized the need to attract external financing from international partners next year to eliminate the state budget deficit, which will amount to more than USD 3 billion per month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, Ukraine received EUR 2.5 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union.

On October 18, Ukraine received EUR 2 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union as part of the eighth MFA program.

In late September, Ukraine received EUR 500 million in grant aid from the European Union.

On September 17, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the USA in the amount of USD 1.5 billion from the Trust Fund of the World Bank.