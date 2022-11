Shutdown Of Power Units At NPP Increased Capacity Deficit In Ukrainian Power System To 30%

As of 11:00 a.m. on November 29, Ukraine is 70% supplied with electricity. This is stated in the message of the Verkhovna Rada in Telegram.

Thus, the growth of the power deficit to 30% was caused by the emergency shutdown of units at several nuclear power plants after the Russian shelling on November 23. In addition, another factor in the shortage is the increase in consumption due to weather conditions.

"We emphasize that the general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of seven waves of Russian missile attacks on the country's energy infrastructure," the message reads.

The Verkhovna Rada emphasized that Ukrenergo sets consumption limits in each region, and regional energy companies draws up uniform schedules of disconnections and applies them to consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 11:00 a.m. on November 27, the power system deficit was 20%.

After a massive missile strike by the Russian occupiers, emergency protection was activated at the Rivne, South Ukrainian and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants, and all power units were shut down. Zaporizhzhia NPP went into blackout mode.

In addition, on November 28, the Moldovan state company Energocom was unable to purchase electricity in the amount needed for the country due to a sharp price increase. Citizens were urged to save.