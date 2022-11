Russian Troops Taking Out Crops And Equipment Of Local Agricultural Firms In Luhansk Region - General Staff

Russian occupiers are taking out crops and equipment from local agricultural firms in the Luhansk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the occupiers carry out the so-called "nationalization" of property of agro-industrial enterprises. In particular, crops and equipment are being taken out from local agricultural firms in the village of Bilokurakyne," the General Staff said.

At the same time, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders are conducting defensive actions.

Shelling from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery on positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and areas of settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region located near the contact line is recorded.

The civilian infrastructure of Dnipro was under enemy's missile strikes.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the occupiers conduct positional defense.

The enemy does not stop artillery shelling of units of Ukrainian troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River, including Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Luhansk Region, Russian occupiers forcibly took residents of Bilovodsk to Luhansk.