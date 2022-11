Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian planes in the directions of Lysychansk and Bakhmut.

This follows from a statement by spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the AFU Yurii Ihnat.

"A long time ago, there were no planes in our formations. We have downed Su-24 and Su-25 - a bomber and an attack aircraft in the eastern direction. That is where the heavy battles are taking place. Russian aviation has also become more active in this direction. But we have reduced it a little. These are Lysychansk and Bakhmut directions," he said on the air of the national telethon.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the Russian occupiers. On November 27, our soldiers successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Donetsk Region.

As earlier reported, the AFU eliminated 590 occupiers and several units of enemy equipment over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 87,900 of its soldiers.

In addition, on November 25, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Ukrainian military "disabled" more than a hundred Russians, and destroyed enemy military equipment and two ammunition depots.