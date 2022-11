Prime Minister of Poland again calls on Germany to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday called again to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, which Berlin offered to Warsaw after the incident in Przewodow, because Kyiv needs more of them.

He said this during a press conference in the Polish city of Czeladz, PAP reports.

He noted that the government will consider offers to receive SAMs if Berlin does not want to supply them to Kyiv.

"But let's note that no one wants to take equipment that will stand still. Therefore, let those weapons serve as best as possible to protect the Ukrainian sky. In this way, it will also protect the Polish sky," Morawiecki emphasized.

Morawiecki expressed hope that "it will be possible to organize the whole process in such a way that the western part of Ukraine at least has this protection through modern anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems."

It will be recalled that Germany offered Poland the Patriot anti-missile defense system after a missile fell in Poland during the Russian attack on Ukraine and two people died.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it would be better if the German Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems were placed in Ukraine, but the decision is up to Germany.