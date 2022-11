AFU Repel Enemy Attacks Near 10 Cities And Villages In A Day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day repelled enemy attacks near 10 cities and villages in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Region.

The enemy launched 9 missile and 13 air strikes per day, carried out more than 50 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

The threat of missile attacks by Russian occupiers on critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Svatove, Luhansk Region, Russian occupiers suffer significant losses. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 20 occupiers in the area of ​ ​ the settlement.

By deploying troops on the territory of Belarus in November 2022, the Kremlin is trying to strengthen the Russian training capacity and conduct an information operation aimed at the West.