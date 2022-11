AFU advancing little by little towards Svatove and Kreminna – Haidai

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing towards Svatove and Kreminna, Luhansk Region, despite difficult weather conditions and shelling by the Russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on Tuesday, November 29.

Haidai said that the situation on the demarcation line remains difficult, but the Ukrainian military is clearly holding the line of defense.

"Battles continue constantly, around the clock - both in the morning, in the afternoon, and in the evening, and continue at night, that is, the situation is quite difficult. All the same, the AFU are advancing there little by little, clearly holding the line of defense, and even succeeding, despite the very difficult weather conditions, to move further, little by little, in the direction of Svatove and Kreminna," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Gaidai also noted that all the de-occupied villages are still being shelled by the Russian occupiers, who use artillery and cover the villages using Grad MLRSes. The head of the Regional Military Administration called on the residents of the liberated settlements to evacuate due to constant shelling.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 24, Haidai spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian military in the Luhansk Region.

On November 23, Haidai announced "positive news" from the Luhansk direction, when the frosts will begin.

Also, on November 23, Haidai reported that the occupiers threw up to 2,000 prisoners into battle to strengthen their forces near Bilohorivka and Bakhmut.