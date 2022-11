What Putin Has Been Doing For Past Few Weeks Absolutely Disgusting - Kirby

The use by Russian president Vladimir Putin of fear, food and cold as a weapon in the war against Ukraine is disgusting. Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby has stated this, according to a message of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security on Telegram.

Thus, Kirby called the actions of Russian president Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine disgusting.

"This guy used food as a weapon. He used fear as a weapon. He - as the NATO Secretary General said - is using the coming cold to try to bring the Ukrainian people to their knees. What Putin has been doing for the past few weeks is absolutely disgusting," he said.

