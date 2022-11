Ukraine asks United States to help with gas supply for heating season

Ukraine has asked the United States to help with the supply of gas for the current heating season.

This follows from a statement by Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz Oleksii Chernyshov held a meeting with the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Europe and Asia, Elizabeth Mackey.

The parties discussed the consequences of missile attacks by the Russian Federation for the Ukrainian civil energy infrastructure and Ukraine's critical needs for the 2022-2023 heating season.

According to the report, Chernyshov emphasized Ukraine's need to obtain an additional volume of gas.

"As a result of Russia's constant shelling of the Ukrainian infrastructure, more than 300 energy facilities and about 450 kilometers of gas pipelines were damaged. In addition, Ukraine was forced to use additional volumes of coal and gas to generate electricity. These factors have led to the fact that we have an urgent need to increase volume of our gas storages and call on the United States, our reliable partner, to help solve this issue," he said.

Chernyshov and Mackey also discussed Ukraine's needs for operational assistance in the form of equipment and materials, in particular, methanol, gas compressors, diesel generators and equipment for gas production.

At the same time, Mackey assured that the Agency is working on the request of Naftogaz regarding the relevant needs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States through the USAID will provide Ukraine with USD 55 million to prepare for winter.

Ukraine plans to receive 2 billion cubic meters of gas from the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022 - the first quarter of 2023.