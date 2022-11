In Svatove, Luhansk Region, Russian occupiers are suffering significant losses. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 20 opponents in the settlement area.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff posted on Facebook.

Thus, in Svatove, damage to the area where a unit of Russian troops is located has been confirmed. Data on enemy losses are being updated. Currently, 20 servicemen are known to have died, as well as more than 30 were wounded.

During the past day, November 28, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out three strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of the morning of November 25, there are two different situations in the Luhansk Region. However, in some areas, the Ukrainian military are having success. Haidai reported that there is news from Svatove and Kreminna, but now it is necessary to keep quiet.

Meanwhile, the water in the Luhansk region was polluted due to the bodies of Russian soldiers, which no one took away.

In addition, the soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the AFU showed what Makiyivka, Luhansk Region, which was recently liberated by the Ukrainian military, looks like now.