In the evening of November 28, during an air raid in Dnipro, the sounds of explosions were heard, the Russian military hit the city with missiles.

This follows from a statement by head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Melnichenko.

"A private enterprise was targeted. Production facilities were destroyed. A fire broke out," he wrote.

All services are working at the scene. The details are being clarified, the official added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced the missile hit of a Russian missile in the city around noon on November 26.

The Ukrainian military eliminated another 600 occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost about 87,310 soldiers killed in the war.

It was previously reported that on the night of November 25, the Russian occupiers again shelled the Marhanetsk and Nikopol communities of the Dnipropetrovsk Region using Grad MLRSes and heavy artillery.

In addition, on November 21, the Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk Region six times.