Poland Does Not Yet See Increase In Flow Of Ukrainians, But They Are Preparing For Various Scenarios

Poland did not notice an increase in the flow of Ukrainians after the intensification of Russian attacks on infrastructure and serious power outages, but they are preparing for this scenario.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Mariusz Kaminski said this in an interview with the Polish mass media, writes European Pravda.

"A new wave of refugees may begin, among other things, due to problems with the power system or the intensification of hostilities. The aggressor country is constantly hitting Ukrainian power plants, hoping that the lack of electricity will force Ukrainians to surrender. Despite this situation, we do not yet record increased traffic on at checkpoints. However, we understand that this may change, so we are preparing for various scenarios, as well as we are helping forced migrants inside Ukraine," said Mariusz Kaminski.

According to him, the situation on the border with Belarus has recently calmed down, the fence, which was built to complicate illegal migration, is being equipped with modern equipment. Regarding the fence on the border with the Kaliningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation, he noted that work on its construction continues as planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians were poisoned en masse in the Polish refugee center.

Meanwhile, the European Commission believes that Ukrainian refugees will remain outside their homeland even after the end of the war.