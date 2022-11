Points Of Invincibility Divided Into 3 Categories And Map Of Their Location Changed

From now on, the Points of Invincibility map will display 3 main categories depending on the services they can provide to citizens. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Monday, November 28.

Now the online map will display 3 main categories:

Points of Invincibility - places organized by the regional authorities and the State Emergency Service, which have a generator (recharging gadgets), heat, internet, tea/coffee, and a first-aid kit. Points of Invincibility of responsible business - here you can recharge your gadgets for free. Shops, pharmacies, gas stations and bank outlets that will work in the case of a power outage (they do not provide gadget recharging services).

"We will constantly inspect the Points of Invincibility to control their supply. It is important that people can get everything they need and count on help in difficult times," Tymoshenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, the Ministry of Health announced that all hospitals will have Points of Invincibility in case of a complete power outage.

On November 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the deployment of the Points of Invincibility network in all populated areas of the country.

As of mid-Thursday, November 24, 4,000 Points of Invincibility were operating in Ukraine.