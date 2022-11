Russian Gazprom intends to preserve the equipment at the Portovaya and Slavyanskaya compressor stations of both Nord Stream gas pipelines. Kommersant newspaper reports this with reference to sources familiar with the company's plans, Economic Pravda writes.

It is reported that Gazprom itself declined to comment.

It is noted that both pipelines were blown up and are currently not working.

"Analysts call the decision logical: it is difficult to name the timelines for the restoration of gas pipelines, and the transfer of equipment to other compressor stations is impossible," the newspaper writes.

According to one of the interlocutors of the newspaper, after preservation, all the equipment will remain at the stations, Gazprom does not plan to transport it to other sites.

If necessary, it can be put into operation in a short time, the source adds.

Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 were not making commercial gas deliveries to Europe at the time of the September 26 explosions. The supply by Nord Stream was stopped on August 31.

Nord Stream-2 was never put into commercial operation, although its construction was completed in September 2021, and the pipeline was filled with gas in December of the same year.

On the eve of the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Germany stopped the last stage of certification of the pipeline.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO believes that the gas leak on the branches of the Nord Streams occurred as a result of sabotage.