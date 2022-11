Turkey Will Hold New Meeting With Finland And Sweden To Discuss Countries' Accession To NATO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, intends to hold a meeting with the heads of the foreign policy departments of Finland and Sweden to discuss the issue of the accession of these countries to NATO.

The tripartite meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 29, in Bucharest. The Turkish publication NTV writes about it.

Tomorrow in the Romanian capital, he is scheduled to meet with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Pekka Haavisto, and Tobias Billstrom, of Sweden. The issue of two Scandinavian countries' accession to NATO will be raised at it.

According to the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Finland and Sweden have still not met Turkey's key demands. Countries have taken only some positive steps.

"They have not yet taken any concrete steps. They have not lived up to concrete expectations regarding extradition and legal arrangements. Our parliament and citizens must be convinced of this. Our president has also conveyed these issues to the Prime Minister of Sweden. In general, the process is moving forward positively, but there are still steps to be taken," the publication quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, 2022, Finland and Sweden submitted applications for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

The countries have maintained neutrality and non-aligned status for many years. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine forced the authorities of these countries to reconsider their policy in this matter.

In early June, the President of the NATO member country Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that he would not support the entry of Finland and Sweden into the alliance.

We also reported that Erdogan set conditions for Finland and Sweden, the fulfillment of which would allow them to become NATO members.