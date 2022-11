One Of Units Of Occupiers In Luhansk Region Lost Up to 70% Of Its Personnel In A Week - General Staff

During the previous week, as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), one of the units of the Russian occupiers suffered losses of up to 70% of personnel in the Luhansk Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening summary.

Thus, it is reported that one of the units of the Russian occupation forces in the Luhansk Region lost up to 70% of its personnel last week.

Also, in the area of ​​the settlement of Babyne, Kherson Region, it was confirmed that the enemy's command post was damaged, and up to 5 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. Information on killed and wounded servicemen is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the Russian occupiers. On November 27, our soldiers successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Donetsk Region.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 590 occupiers and several units of enemy equipment over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 87,900 of its soldiers.

In addition, on November 25, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Ukrainian military disabled more than a hundred Russians, and also destroyed enemy military equipment and 2 ammunition depots.