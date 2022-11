U.S. Afraid It Will Not Be Able To Provide Sufficient Military Aid To Taiwan Because Of War In Ukraine - Media

The U.S. government is afraid that because of the war in Ukraine, it will not be able to provide the promised military aid to Taiwan in the amount of about USD 19 billion. Support of Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have increased the supply of weapons to the island.

The American publication The Wall Street Journal writes about this with reference to well-informed officials in the U.S. government and Congress.

The publication's interlocutors said that the current backlog in the supply of American weapons to Taiwan at the end of 2021 was approximately USD 14 billion. Over the past time, it has increased to USD 18.7 billion.

So, for example, the United States has still not delivered 208 Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems (ATMS) and 215 Stinger man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) to Taiwan. The order for them came at the end of 2015.

Taiwan ordered weapons from the U.S. to be prepared for a possible Chinese invasion. Relations between Beijing and Taipei have deteriorated significantly in recent years, and the Chinese government has repeatedly stated that it intends to annex the island, including by military means.

The publication notes that neither the Department of State nor the Department of Defense acknowledges the fact of the backlog of arms deliveries to Taiwan.

However, the day before, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission warned of delays in arms deliveries. These are both Stinger man-portable air defense systems and self-propelled artillery systems.

"The diversion of existing stockpiles of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and pandemic-related supply chain problems have exacerbated a significant backlog in the supply of weapons already approved for sale to Taiwan, undermining the island's readiness," the publication cites a fragment of the report of the aforementioned commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August, the State Council of the People's Republic of China published a new "white paper" devoted to the issue of Taiwan. In it, the Chinese government announced the imminent reunification with Taiwan and confirmed its readiness to use force for this.

We also reported that the European Union was urged to prepare for a possible escalation between China and Taiwan, as well as the consequences of their military confrontation.

It will be recalled that China declared its intention to immediately go to war with Taiwan if the island's authorities declare independence.

The U.S., for its part, has pledged to use military force to defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion.