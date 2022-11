Boeing Wants To Transfer Ammunition Capable Of Striking At Distance Of Up To 150 km To Ukraine

The Boeing company offered to produce ground-launched small diameter bombs (GLSDB) for Ukraine from components available in warehouses. They will have to be installed on existing missiles.

This is reported by Reuters.

The ability to strike at 150 km will allow to hit the enemy's rear. GLSDB is one of the possible options for launching production of new ammunition for Ukraine and the U.S.'s Eastern European allies.

GLSDB is a reactive artillery munition, which is jointly created by SAAB and Boeing, and has been under development since 2019.

The GLSDB consists of the GBU-39 small-diameter bomb (SDB) and the M26 rocket motor, both of which are in sufficient quantities in U.S. stockpiles.

The flight range of GLSDB is about 150 km.

The prevalence of components makes it possible to start production of these missiles by the beginning of 2023. The first GLSDB projectiles can be delivered to Ukraine as early as the spring of 2023.

