Railway Bridge Damaged In Zaporizhzhia Region, Russians Used It To Supply Troops

The Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia Region damaged the railway bridge with which Russian troops transported military equipment and weapons.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Near the village of Starobohdanivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, the Defense Forces damaged the railway bridge that the occupiers used to deliver weapons and military equipment," the General Staff said.

Starobohdanivka is located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, about 30 kilometers north of Melitopol.

Near the settlement flows the Molochna River, through which a railway bridge was built. Probably, this is the bridge indicated in the message of the General Staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-August, adviser to the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that Ukrainian partisans blew up a railway bridge near Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region.

And in July, members of the Ukrainian resistance attacked the occupiers' armored train, which plied the railway tracks of the Zaporizhzhia Region and provided cover for the supply of ammunition and weapons of the occupiers.

We also reported that the Russians began to build a road on the Arabat Spit to protect the supply of troops from shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.