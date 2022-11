Information about Belarus allegedly preparing for an offensive against Ukraine is being distributed specifically by Russia to intimidate Ukrainians, said Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated this on Facebook on Monday, November 28.

Yusov stressed that information about the alleged offensive of Belarus is distributed specifically, because such fakes are beneficial for Russia. So the aggressor country is trying to scare Ukrainians.

"Information and psychological special operations very often have several goals at the same time. And in this case, we see different goals, that is, on the one hand to sow panic among the population, among Ukrainians, including residents of border areas and regions. And disorient Ukrainian defense forces, disperse forces, transfer forces from other directions. Also, the object and goals of this special psychological information operation are Belarus itself and Belarusians, that is, escalation. To make it spark, and yet to involve Belarus itself in a full-scale war, which up to this point was not," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the MoD.

Yusov also noted that it is very important to understand the goals of the enemy and not to succumb to such provocations. There is a threat from the Lukashenko regime, because it helps Russian President Vladimir Putin with weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles, provides its airspace for strikes on Ukraine, but today we cannot talk about a full-scale invasion and involvement of Belarus in a ground operation today, the representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced that Belarus would not enter the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

On November 25, the Defense Intelligence of the MoD reported that statements about the impending invasion of Ukraine by Belarus were untrue.

At the same time, according to Ukrainian intelligence, from 10,000 to 15,000 Belarusian security forces are ready to take part in the war against Ukraine.