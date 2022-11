Ukraine will return Crimea by military means, and in six months it will be possible to carry out a direct inclusion from the embankment of Yalta.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, announced this on the air of the Freedom TV channel on Monday, November 28.

Podoliak noted that Russia's war against Ukraine will eventually cause the collapse of the so-called "Russian world," which will become the natural end of aggression. The adviser said that the Armed Forces continue to liberate the territory of the state from invaders, which also implies the liberation of Crimea, which is likely to happen militarily.

"In six months I will go to the embankment of Yalta, there I have my favorite place. I guarantee you that I will definitely turn on the phone there, and we will talk with you about what the free Crimea will be," Podoliak emphasized.

He also believes that all Russian citizens who simply stole the property of Ukrainians will leave the peninsula and return home.

