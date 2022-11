The Russian command fears a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left-bank part of the Kherson Region. Therefore, the occupiers began the mass construction of defensive points on key roads that supply a group of Russian troops.

This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW analysts analyzed several satellite images of the southern part of the Kherson Region and concluded that the Russians are preparing for deep defense. To do this, they build many defense nodes.

It is noted that the actions of Russians in the Kherson Region are not similar to what the occupiers do in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region. There, we recall, they are busy building a narrow but oblong defensive line with an anti-tank ditch and concrete bunches.

In the south, Russian troops are preparing defense somewhat differently. The Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the occupiers are building defensive points along the key supply and logistics routes of the Russian army.

On the ISW published map, such roads are marked with dotted lines, and defensive points with red triangles.

Russians pay special attention to the digging of trenches and the construction of anti-tank structures. Most of these fortifications are located directly on the most key roads.

Analysts note that such defenses no longer look like parts of a solid line of defense, but rather well-fortified roadblocks.

The Russians marked many defensive points on the Kinburn Spit and on the beaches east of it. Probably, the command of the invaders seriously fears that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to cross the Black Sea and land in this place.

An important point is that the defensive nodes of the Russians in the Kherson Region are simultaneously the line of defense of the invaders from a possible counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Satellite images of defensive points allow estimating the level of defense of the occupiers in the southern districts of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation authorities of Crimea, on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, began to build defensive lines in the north of the occupied peninsula.

We also reported that the Russians are building a road on the Arabat Spit to protect the supply of their troops from shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.