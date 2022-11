Zaporizhzhia NPP Employees Who Refused To Sign Contract With Rosatom Banned From Entering NPP

The Russian occupiers at the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) stopped allowing those plant workers who refused to sign a contract with Rosatom to the facility.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to available information, from today the occupiers banned entry into the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to plant employees who refused to sign contracts with Rosatom," the report said.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The NPP is located near the village of Enerhodar on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

It was occupied by Russian forces just over a week after a full-scale invasion began.

In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the ownership of Russia. Then the occupiers created a management company for the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Recall, earlier today, November 28, a member of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, collaborator Volodymyr Rohov said that several thousand workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP allegedly received Russian passports.

We also wrote that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. On November 18, the organization adopted a corresponding resolution.

And the day before, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced that Russian troops would leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the impossibility of its further maintenance.