NATO Foreign Ministers Will Discuss Provision Of New Weapons, Ammunition And Military Equipment To Ukraine - K

The foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will discuss the provision of new weapons, ammunition and military equipment for Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba in a video message on Monday, November 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the evening, I will go on an international business trip: first to Bucharest for a meeting of the NATO Council of Ministers, and then to Lodz for a meeting of the OSCE Council of Ministers. The NATO meeting will for the first time be equally devoted to defense issues (which are new weapons, new ammunition, new military equipment for Ukraine) and energy, because energy has also turned into weapons. There will be more decisions for the Ukrainian army and for the Ukrainian people who resist," he said.

Kuleba also noted that he would hold meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.

Other bilateral meetings are also planned.

"For the first time, the OSCE Council of Ministers will pass without the Russian minister, and rightly so, there is nothing for him to do. They only imitate negotiations, only imitate diplomacy. They actually made their choices, and those choices are war and war crimes... We will work hard this week. There will be a lot of results," the Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday the Foreign Ministers of seven countries came to Kyiv: Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.

Meetings with top officials of Ukraine are planned.