99.7% of boiler houses have been launched in Ukraine, 99.6% of residential buildings, 97.9% of kindergartens, 98.9% of schools and 99.9% of healthcare institutions have been heated.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company with reference to a meeting of the headquarters to prepare for the autumn-winter period, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I urge everyone to be alert and respond promptly to any emergencies. The terrorist state once again demonstrated its essence to the world. I also thank all the power engineers who tirelessly fix our infrastructure so that Ukrainians have light and warmth," said Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz, head of the headquarters for the preparation for the autumn-winter period.

It is noted that today 316 heat supply facilities have already been restored, which is 53.3% of the total number of affected facilities.

At the same time, special efforts are now being directed to establishing the work of heat generating enterprises in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv Region and Kherson Region, where the difficult situation with access to communications remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories has agreed for 605 thermal energy producers fixed volumes of natural gas for heating and hot water supply for the period from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.