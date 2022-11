A member of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, collaborator Volodymyr Rohov, said that allegedly several thousand employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant received Russian passports.

The collaborator made a corresponding statement on the air of one of the Russian propaganda shows, Kommersant quoted him as saying.

According to him, several thousand power plant workers have allegedly been issued Russian passports.

"Several thousand people - employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have already received Russian citizenship," said Rohov.

The collaborator added that in addition to them, several thousand more are in line to receive documents from the aggressor country. This is allegedly necessary for the "high-quality execution" of its functionality, as well as obtaining access to some secret information.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The facility was occupied by Russian forces in the days following the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russian ownership. At the same time, the occupiers "appointed" a new head of the station, and a company was created in the Russian Federation to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw troops from the nuclear power plant.

And on November 27, the president of the Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company, Petro Kotin, announced signs that the Russians were preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We also reported that the Office of the President of Ukraine also expected Russian troops to leave the station in the near future.

In response to such reports, the Kremlin said that Russia does not intend to carry out a "goodwill gesture" at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.