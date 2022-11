Energy Company Of Ukraine Carries Out Test Import Of Electricity From Romania

The Energy Company of Ukraine state energy trader (JSC ECU) has carried out a test import of electricity from Romania.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Energy Company of Ukraine on November 27, in a test mode, imported non-commercial volumes of electricity from Romania with a capacity of 1 MW for two hours (at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.). The company acquired the right to import electricity at the auction of the Ukrenergo NEC on November 24. Electricity imports can become an additional tool for stabilizing Ukraine's power system," the report said.

It is noted that test deliveries are required to check the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe if necessary.

It is recalled that the company carried out preliminary tests of electricity imports from Slovakia on October 27 and November 19, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 27, the Energy Company of Ukraine retested electricity imports from Europe.

In August, the Energy Company of Ukraine state energy trader began commercial activity.

On June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the management of the Ministry of Energy to the management of the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage corporate rights belonging to the state in the authorized capital of the Energy Company of Ukraine joint-stock company.

The ECU JSC is a multidisciplinary energy supply enterprise that carries out operations for the purchase, sale, supply and market optimization of energy consumption for commercial customers.

The company operates in the domestic and foreign energy markets.

100% of the company's shares are owned by the state.